TNI Morning News Headlines – July 05, 2024

➡️Former Odisha Minister & 7-time Kakatpur MLA Surendranath Naik passes away. He was 93.
➡️Former Minister Surendranath Naik given guard of honour at Odisha Assembly premises.
➡️Odisha Government forms 16-member committee under the chairmanship of Justice Biswanath Rath for inventorisation of valuables stored inside Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple.
➡️Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan says the decision on the opening date of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar will be taken on 6th July.
➡️Sundargarh Collector Dr. Gavali Parag Harshad appointed as new Private Secretary to Union Minister Jual Oram.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent who are going to represent the country in the Paris Olympics.
➡️Indian Army says Agniveer Ajay Kumar’s kin already paid Rs 98 lakh; notice moved against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
➡️Delhi High Court issues notice to the CBI on a plea moved by Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking bail. Next date of hearing is July 17.
➡️Tripura government sanctions Rs 22 crore for cyclone Midhili affected farmers.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi met the victims of the stampede that took place in Hathras.
➡️Footwear scattered everywhere at Mumbai’s Marine Drive after the T20 World Cup victory parade.
➡️Sensex declines 474.80 pts to 79,574.87 in early trade; Nifty dips 99.70 points to 24,202.45.
➡️UK PM Rishi Sunak admits defeat. Sir Keir Starmer to become new British Prime Minister as the Labour Party has won a majority in the House of Commons and will form the next Government.
➡️United States celebrates its 248th Independence Day.
