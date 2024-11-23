NDA (Mahayuti) sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata party-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious, scoring an emphatic win over the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, while the opposition INDIA bloc was poised to bag Jharkhand on Saturday.

Jharkhand has 81 seats and Maharashtra has 288 seats. Latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed that the Mahayuti has crossed the 145-seat majority mark in Maharashtra as it is leading in a total of 218 seats. BJP, which contested 148 seats, is leading in 125 seats. NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) factions suffered humiliating loss.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Similarly, trends show that the INDIA bloc is leading is 50 seats in Jharkhand, crossing the majority mark of 40 seats. JMM is ahead of BJP as the single largest party.