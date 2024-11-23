Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta wins praise for accurate exit poll prediction

By Sagarika Satapathy
Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta wins praise for accurate exit poll prediction

Pradeep Gupta-led Axis My India had predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. It also predicted win of JMM in Jharkhand.

Related Posts

NDA (Mahayuti) sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA Bloc retains…

TNI Morning News Headlines – November 23, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta wins praise for accurate exit poll prediction

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.