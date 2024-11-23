TNI Morning News Headlines – November 23, 2024

➡️Odisha to be a Partner State at International Gita Mahotsav 2024.
➡️Odisha celebrates Prathamastami, one of the most popular festivals of Odisha celebrated on the eighth day of ‘Margasira’ month to honour the firstborns.
➡️RBI imposes monetary penalty on Co-operative Bank in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government releases Rs 8.96 crore financial assistance to 66 goshalas.
➡️Electric scooter catches fire on Trisulia bridge; rider narrowly escapes.
➡️Odisha Police arrest 6 persons from Karnataka for killing 5 members of nomadic group in Sundargarh.
➡️BJD organisational secretary Bobby Das’ brother Bhaba Prakash Das arrested for assaulting vegetable vendor.
➡️Counting of votes begins today for Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly polls.
➡️Early Trends suggest landslide victory for ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra; BJP winning big. Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) way ahead of their rival factions.
➡️Jharkhand Assembly Election Results Updates: JMM-led INDIA bloc takes edge in early leads.
➡️JMM president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren is leading in Barhait Assembly constituency.
➡️Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is leading by 24,000 votes in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.
➡️Air quality again deteriorates to ‘severe’ category in Delhi.
➡️NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak case: CBI filed fifth chargesheet against five accused in a Special Court in Patna.
➡️Border Gavaskar Trophy: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah takes five wickets as Australia all out for 104 in the opening session on Day 2 of first Test. India currently leading by 46 runs.
➡️Tanzania will be partnering country for International Gita Mahotsav to held from November 28 to December 15 at Kurukshetra, Haryana.
➡️New Zealand has declared early stages of a highly contagious whooping cough epidemic.
➡️US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms H5N1 bird flu infection in child in California.
