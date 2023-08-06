NDA Ally Kuki People’s Alliance Withdraws Support from Manipur’s Biren Singh Government

Imphal: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) has withdrawn its support from the government led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in Manipur. The decision was announced on August 6th, 2023, and conveyed to Governor Anusuiya Uikey in a letter written by KPA president Tongmang Haokip.

The reason cited for the withdrawal of support is the ongoing ethnic rioting in Manipur, which has resulted in the loss of more than 160 lives over the past three months. In light of the current situation and after careful consideration, KPA has deemed its support to the incumbent government unfruitful.

The Kuki People’s Alliance had two MLAs in the 60-member House – Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat. With this withdrawal, their support to the Manipur government is now considered null and void.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the government, has 32 members in the Manipur Assembly. Additionally, it enjoys the support of five MLAs from the National People’s Party (NPP) and three independent legislators.

On the opposition side, there are seven MLAs from the National People’s Party (NPP), five from the Indian National Congress (INC), and six from the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]. With the withdrawal of support by the KPA, the ruling government may face challenges in maintaining its majority in the Assembly.