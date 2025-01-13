Navigating The Dangerous NH-16 Between Bhubaneswar & Berhampur

The stretch of National Highway 16 (NH-16) connecting Bhubaneswar and Berhampur in Odisha is a vital lifeline for travelers, businesses, and commuters. This road serves as a crucial link for the region, facilitating the movement of goods and people between the state capital and the southern parts of the state. However, despite its importance, the highway has become notorious for its safety hazards, particularly due to the lack of adequate lighting in certain stretches.

NH-16 is a heavily trafficked highway, connecting major cities and towns along its path. While the road is designed to accommodate a large volume of vehicles, it poses a serious danger to travelers, especially during the night. The absence of proper street lighting in significant sections of the highway adds an unpredictable element to the journey, making it a perilous experience after sunset.

For long stretches, drivers are forced to navigate through darkness with little visibility, relying on their headlights to guide them through winding roads, sharp curves, and areas populated by pedestrians and animals. The lack of lights amplifies the risk of accidents, as sudden obstacles can appear with little warning.

The highway itself, while functional, is not without its flaws. Potholes, uneven surfaces, and worn-out sections of the road are common, particularly in rural areas where maintenance is irregular. These road defects are hard to spot in the absence of adequate lighting, making night-time driving even more hazardous. Moreover, due to the high traffic volume, vehicles often drive at high speeds, further increasing the risk of collisions when drivers are caught off guard by poor road conditions or sudden obstacles.

Pedestrians, who often cross the road without warning, pose another danger. Without proper lighting, their visibility is reduced, and drivers may not see them until it’s too late. Furthermore, livestock such as cattle are a frequent sight on the highway, particularly in rural stretches, adding to the unpredictability of the road.

The issue of inadequate lighting on the Bhubaneswar-Berhampur stretch of NH-16 has been raised by both locals and travelers, yet little action has been taken to address the problem. Many long-distance travelers, truck drivers, and daily commuters report a heightened sense of fear when traveling this stretch after dark. While the situation is not unique to Odisha, it highlights a broader issue of infrastructure gaps in rural and semi-urban parts of the country.

To make this critical highway safer, there is an urgent need for a concerted effort from both state authorities and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Installing street lights along the stretches of NH-16 that are most vulnerable to accidents could dramatically improve visibility. Additionally, regular maintenance of the road surface, along with the installation of better signage, could help alert drivers to upcoming hazards.

As the traffic on NH-16 continues to increase, the absence of proper lighting between Bhubaneswar and Berhampur remains a serious concern. A simple, yet effective solution—better street lighting—could go a long way in preventing accidents and saving lives. Until then, travelers must remain vigilant, especially when journeying through the dark, uncertain stretches of this dangerous highway.