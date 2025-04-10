26/11 Justice: Tahawwur Rana brought to India after 17 Years

TNI Bureau: In a significant breakthrough for justice, Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to India after 17 years. The Pakistani-origin Canadian was extradited from the US, where he had been held for his role in the devastating attacks that killed 166 people.

Rana, an associate of David Headley, provided logistical support to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who carried out the attacks. After years of legal battles and diplomatic efforts, his extradition was confirmed in February 2025, and he was formally arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) upon his arrival in New Delhi. Rana is set to stand trial in India, marking a crucial step in holding those responsible for the attacks accountable.