Fake Currency Racket hits Western Part of Odisha

TNI Bureau: A major counterfeit currency racket was uncovered in the western part of Odisha, with the Special Task Force (STF) and Bolangir District Police arresting two individuals in Titlagarh. The accused, Mohammad Sabir (45) and Netra Raut (44), were apprehended during a joint raid on Wednesday night.

Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to Rs. 49,000, predominantly in Rs. 500 denominations, were seized from their possession. Authorities are investigating the source of the counterfeit materials and potential interstate links, as the notes were reportedly of high quality, replicating advanced security features.

A case has been registered at Titlagarh Police Station, and further investigation is underway to uncover the broader network behind this illegal operation.