TNI Morning News Headlines – April 11, 2025

➡️Health Minister JP Nadda to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha.
➡️Traffic restrictions imposed in Cuttack ahead of Ayushman Bharat inauguration in Odisha today.
➡️First phase of Bhubaneswar railway station redevelopment nears completion, inauguration likely in October 2025.
➡️Brown sugar smuggler Sheikh Jamshed injured in police encounter in Bhubaneswar, drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized.
➡️Nor’wester batters Twin City of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar. Strong winds and heavy rainfall provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat.
➡️Odisha celebrates ‘Chhenapoda Dibasa’ today.
➡️25 killed in lightning strikes, hailstorms in several districts of Bihar.
➡️PM Modi to launch Rs 3,880 crore development projects in Varanasi.
➡️Immediately landing in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a detailed briefing regarding the recent criminal rape incident in the city.
➡️NIA takes Tahawwur Rana into 18-day custody; to question him to unravel the conspiracy behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
➡️Sensex, Nifty open higher, Sensex soars over 1,000 points as Trump pauses tariffs till July 9.
➡️Market opens in green; currently at 74,915.07, up by 1067.92 (+1.45%) points.
➡️US hikes China tariffs to 145% amid intensifying trade war, confirms White House.
