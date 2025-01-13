TNI Morning News Headlines – January 13, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to sign a MoU with the Centre for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha during his two-day visit to Delhi, starting today.
➡️Odisha Government raised the financial grants for Bargarh Dhanu Jatra to Rs 1 crore from the existing Rs 10 lakh.
➡️The State Government will construct a permanent ‘Rangamahal’ (court of King Kansa) at Bargarh.
➡️Odisha Raj Bhavan Garden to remain open for visitors from today till January 22, 2025.
➡️Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to visit Odisha on January 17.
➡️Minimum temperature to rise in 48 hours, and thereafter fall by 2-3 degree Celsius in Odisha: IMD.
➡️Hansita Abhilipsa fraud case: Pre-wedding photo with Manoj Acharya, a Congress leader from Kandhamal district surfaces online.
➡️Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Around 50 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam as Paush Purnima marks the beginning of 45-day-long Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. 35 crore pilgrims expected to attend Maha Kumbh Mela.
➡️50 lakh people take dip in Sangam a day ahead of Paush Purnima.
➡️IPL 2025 to begin on March 21, mega final on May 25. Punjab Kings appoint Shreyas Iyer as captain.
➡️Sensex tanks 843.67 points to 76,535.24 in early trade; Nifty drops 258.8 points to 23,172.70.
➡️Rupee crashes 23 paise to hit life-time low of 86.27 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️China’s exports grew 10.7% in December: Reports.
