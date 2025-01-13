Odisha Govt approves Rs 20,000 Pension for freedom fighters jailed during Emergency

TNI Bureau: To honour the patriots who suffered imprisonment, Odisha Government on Monday approved monthly pension of Rs 20,000 and free healthcare for freedom fighters who were imprisoned during the 1975 Emergency.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The monthly pension amount has been increased to 20,000 for persons detained in jails in Odisha under MISA (The Maintenance of Internal Security Act, 1971) or DIR (The Defence of India Rules) or DISIR (The Defence and Internal Security of India Rules) between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977, according a notification issued by the Home Department.

These benefits will be provided for the period starting from January 1, 2025 for all living persons. No benefit shall be paid for the period prior to January 1, 2025,” the notification added.