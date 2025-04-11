Ayushman Bharat Launched in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
📌 Union Health Minister JP Nadda launches distribution of the new unified Ayushman Card, which combines Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana.

📌 Each family will receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, with an additional Rs 5 lakh for female beneficiaries in the family.

📌 Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card is also launched for all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status. They will get Rs 5 lakh free health cover.

📌 3.46 crore people from about 1.03 crore families will be benefitted under Ayushman Bharat scheme.Ayushman Bharat Launched in Odisha

 

