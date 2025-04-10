TNI Evening News Headlines – April 10, 2025

➡️Major IAS reshuffle in Odisha; Aradhana Das, has been appointed as Joint Secretary to the Home Department.
➡️Union Health Minister JP Nadda will commence his two-day visit to Odisha on Friday; will inaugurate the Ayushman Bharat in Cuttack.
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik is telling lies to evade Waqf Bill voting controversy, alleges Prabhat Tripathy.
➡️STF of Odisha Crime Branch arrests two persons at Titilagarh in Bolangir for making and distributing fake currency notes.
➡️India successfully extradited Tahawwur Rana from the US.
➡️26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble’s brother demands hanging of Tahawwur Rana, one of the co-conspirators in Mumbai terror attacks.
➡️Severe thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning in Bihar have claimed 19 lives and damaged crops.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to visit his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi on Friday.
➡️India has 3.45 lakh registered homoeopathy doctors, 277 hospitals: Ayush Ministry.
➡️Red Fort and Jama Masjid received bomb threat call; nothing suspicious was found.
➡️Due to injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad is out of the entire IPL tournament and MS Dhoni will take over as captain for the rest of the game.
➡️BJP to launch ‘Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign’ nationwide from April 20 to May 5.
➡️Number of dead in a roof collapse at a nightclub in Dominican Republic surges to 218.
