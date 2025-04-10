Cricket will return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after a gap of 128 years. Cricket last featured at the Olympics in the 1900 edition of the Games in Paris.
Trending
- TNI News Updates @ 5 PM – April 10, 2025
- Trump raises Tariff on China; announces Tariff Pause for Others
- TNI News Digest – April 9, 2025
- Naveen seeks to thwart the Coup Attempt in BJD
- Naveen defends Pandian; disapproves Hotel Meetings by BJD Leaders
- TNI Evening News Headlines – April 9, 2025
- Stunning floral designs for every special moment of your life
- Odisha Politics News @ 3 PM – April 9, 2025
- New RTI Commission Formed; Manoj Parida appointed as CIC
- TNI Breaking News – April 9, 2025
Comments are closed.