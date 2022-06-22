Evening News Insight – June 22, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented Pope Francis a Pattachitra Painting which depicts the 'Tree of Life'.
155
🔸Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today meets His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City; the CM presented Pope Francis a Pattachitra Painting which depicts the ‘Tree of Life’.
 
🔸NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu to file her nomination on 24th June.
 
🔸Odisha CM approves creation of 663 posts for three India Reserve Battalions in the State.
 
🔸Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extends his support to Draupadi Murmu for Presidential elections.
 
🔸Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to Chair High-level Covid-19 Review Meeting on Friday over rising cases.
 
🔸Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive.
 
🔸PM Narendra Modi addresses BRICS Business Forum.
 
🔸Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says ‘ready to resign’ if MLAs demand.
 
Related Posts

Naveen extends support to NDA’s Presidential Candidate…

Odisha CM meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assesses flood situation in Nagaon district, interacts with people from flood-affected villages.
 
🔸BJP-JJP combine gains control of 25 municipal bodies in Haryana.
 
🔸Deputy secretary in CM Kejriwal’s office, 2 SDMs suspended by LG VK Saxena on corruption charges.
 
🔸UK reports annual inflation of 9.1% in May, the highest in 40 years.
 
🔸Dinesh Karthik jumps 108 places in latest ICC T20 rankings, Ishan Kishan only Indian in Top 10.
 
🔸India all-rounder Rumeli Dhar announces retirement from all formats of the game.
 
🔸Indian Women’s Junior Hockey team defeated Ukraine 3-0 in their third match of the Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament in Dublin.
 
🔸Afghanistan earthquake toll rises to 920.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.