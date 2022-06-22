Evening News Insight – June 22, 2022

🔸 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today meets His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City; the CM presented Pope Francis a Pattachitra Painting which depicts the ‘Tree of Life’.

🔸 NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu to file her nomination on 24th June.

🔸 Odisha CM ap proves creation of 663 posts for three India Reserve Battalions in the State.

🔸 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extends his support to Draupadi Murmu for Presidential elections.

🔸 Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to Chair High-level Covid-19 Review Meeting on Friday over rising cases.

🔸 Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive.

🔸 PM Narendra Modi addresses BRICS Business Forum.

🔸 Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says ‘ready to resign’ if MLAs demand.

🔸 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assesses flood situation in Nagaon district, interacts with people from flood-affected villages.

🔸 BJP-JJP combine gains control of 25 municipal bodies in Haryana.

🔸 Deputy secretary in CM Kejriwal’s office, 2 SDMs suspended by LG VK Saxena on corruption charges.

🔸 UK reports annual inflation of 9.1% in May, the highest in 40 years.

🔸 Dinesh Karthik jumps 108 places in latest ICC T20 rankings, Ishan Kishan only Indian in Top 10.

🔸 India all-rounder Rumeli Dhar announces retirement from all formats of the game.

🔸 Indian Women’s Junior Hockey team defeated Ukraine 3-0 in their third match of the Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament in Dublin.