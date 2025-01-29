Naba Das Murder Mystery Remains Unsolved

TNI Bureau: Even after two years of the shocking assassination of late Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, the murder mystery deepened further. New twists and fresh revelations, have forced everyone to believe that there is more to than that meets the eye. Naba Das’ daughter Deepali Das has decided to write to Odisha CM Mohan Majhi seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

Some influential people were definitely behind the murder of Naba Das. It’s now getting established that it was not one man’s job. But, the botched investigation during the previous regime, raised eyebrows and hinted at a bigger nexus.