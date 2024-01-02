Mother of baby girl ‘Bijayini’ rescued from borewell in Sambalpur traced

TNI Bureau: Sambalpur Police identified the mother of one-month-old baby girl ‘Bijayini’ who was rescued from an abandoned borewell in Rengali last month.

Though the identity of the woman has not been revealed by the police yet, she is said to be a local resident of Sambalpur and mentally ill.

As per the statement of Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamu, she was under depression and now admitted to the psychiatric ward of SCB Medical College in Cuttack.

Police will wait for her recovery and will resume investigation once she will discharge from the hospital.

The parents of the infant are daily labourers, the SP said.

The baby who is currently under treatment at VIMSAR was named ‘Bijayini’ yesterday as her 21st day ritual observed by the hospital authorities on Monday.