Morning News Insight – April 19, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 16 new Covid cases and 12 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand 111.

➡️ Similipal in hold of forest fire again; fire breaks out in Manikpur and Anantapur region of the Reserve Forest.

➡️ Orissa HC stays NCST order to arrest Keonjhar DM.

➡️ 1,247 new COVID cases registered in India today; Active COVID-19 cases increase to 11,860.

➡️ Delhi Covid-19 positivity rate jumps to 7.72% with 501 fresh cases.

➡️ Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19.

➡️Kerala govt imposes curfew between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am from April 20.

➡️ India’s Got Talent 9: Divyansh Kacholia And Manuraj Singh Rajput Lift The Winners’ Trophy.

➡️ Jahangirpuri Violence: Amit Shah Directs Delhi Police To Take Strict Action Against Culprits.

➡️ Mehbooba Mufti, Prashant Kishor Meet Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi In Delhi.

➡️ IPL 2022: Chahal’s hat-trick, Buttler’s ton helped Rajasthan Royals beat KKR by 7 runs.

➡️ WHO chief says ‘grateful for warm welcome’, will attend Gujarat events with PM.

➡️ Twitter board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds: Elon Musk.

➡️ Anti-terrorism court in Pak sentences 6 people to death for lynching of Sri Lankan.

➡️ Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa admits mistakes led to economic crisis.

➡️ Russia-Ukraine war: US looking at possibly labelling Moscow as a state sponsor of terrorism.