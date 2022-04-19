Sensex rises 225 pts, Nifty above 17,000 in early trade

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 225 points or 0.38 per cent to 57,390 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 85 points or 0.50 per cent up to trade at 17,259.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.93 per cent and small-cap climbed 0.83 per cent.

On the 30-share BSE index, Tata Steel, M&M, SBI, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers.

In contrast, Infosys, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), Dr Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading in the red.