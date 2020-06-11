Amber Saree Store in Bhubaneswar closed for violating COVID-19 Guidelines

TNI Bureau: The Amber Saree/Garments Showroom in Janpath, Bhubanesswar has been closed for violating social distancing norms and other COVID-19 guidelines.

The rush was attributed to Raja Shopping.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a statement on this, asking people to avoid gathering, maintain social distancing and ensure wearing masks.

“Your life is more precious than celebrations”, tweets BMC.