Amber Saree Store in Bhubaneswar closed for violating COVID-19 Guidelines

TNI Bureau: The Amber Saree/Garments Showroom in Janpath, Bhubanesswar has been closed for violating social distancing norms and other COVID-19 guidelines.
The rush was attributed to Raja Shopping.
The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a statement on this, asking people to avoid gathering, maintain social distancing and ensure wearing masks.
“Your life is more precious than celebrations”, tweets BMC.
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 11, 2020
