Modi, Shah, Yogi feature in BJP’s Star Campaigners’ List for Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of 40 “Star Campaigners” for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Odisha Assembly polls in Odisha.

The list features a diverse array of prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and other influential leaders.

Ollywood actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty, who recently joined the BJP, found a place in the 40-member star campaigner’s list.

Here’s the BJP’s Star Campaigner list for Odisha: