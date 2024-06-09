Modi 3.0 Kicks Off; PM Modi & 71 Ministers Take Oath

TNI Bureau: Modi 3.0 kicked off with Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the PM of India for the third consecutive term today. President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Along with Modi, a total of 72 council of ministers (which include 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State-Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State) were also administered the oath of office and secrecy by the President. Out of the total 72 ministers, 61 are of BJP and 11 belong to NDA partners (TDP: 2, JDU: 2, LJP: 1, JDS: 1, SS: 1, RPI: 1, RLD: 1, AD(S): 1, HAM: 1).

Here’s full list:

Narendra Modi