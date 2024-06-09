Modi 3.0 Kicks Off; PM Modi & 71 Ministers Take Oath

TNI Bureau: Modi 3.0 kicked off with Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the PM of India for the third consecutive term today. President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Along with Modi, a total of 72 council of ministers (which include 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State-Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State) were also administered the oath of office and secrecy by the President. Out of the total 72 ministers, 61 are of BJP and 11 belong to NDA partners (TDP: 2, JDU: 2, LJP: 1, JDS: 1, SS: 1, RPI: 1, RLD: 1, AD(S): 1, HAM: 1).
Here’s full list:
- Narendra Modi
- J. P. Nadda
- Nitin Gadkari
- Amit Shah
- Rajnath Singh
- HD Kumaraswamy
- Manohar Khattar
- Subrahmanyam (S) Jaishankar
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Shivraj Singh Chauhan
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Rajiv Ranjan Singh
- Jitan Ram Manjhi
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- Piyush Goel
- Annpurna Devi
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
- Bhupender Yadav
- Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Giriraj Singh
- Jual Oram
- Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi
- Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
- Dr Virendra Kumar
- Savitri Thakur
- Pabitra Margherita
- Nimuben Bambhaniya
- George Kurian
- Murlidhar Mohol
- Tokhan Sahu
- Raj Bhushan Choudhary
- Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma
- Harsh Malhotra
- Sukanta Majumdar
- Durga Das Uikey
- Sanjay Seth
- Ravneet Singh Bittu
- Raksha Nikhil Khadse
- Ramdas Athawale
- Satish Chandra Dubey
- Bhagirath Choudhary
- Kamlesh Paswan
- Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Ajay Tamta
- Dr. L. Murugan
- Suresh Gopi
- Shantanu Thakur
- Kirti Vardhan Singh
- Shobha Karandlaje
- Satya Pal Singh Baghel
- Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar
- V Somanna
- Anupriya Patel
- Nityanand Rai
- Ram Nath Thakur
- Ramdas Bandu Athawale
- Krishan Pal Gurjar
- Pankaj Chaudhary
- Shripad Yesso Naik
- Jitin Prasada takes
- Jayant Chaudhary
- Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav
- Arjun Ram Meghwal
- Jitendra Singh
- Rao Inderjit Singh
- C. R. Patil
- Chirag Kumar Paswan
- Kishan Reddy
- Mansukh L. Mandaviya
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Kiren Rijiju
