PM Modi likely to hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar on June 12

TNI Bureau: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted history in Odisha after it dethroned Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and is set to form the Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold a massive roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 12.

The roadshow will be held from Jaidev Vihar to Janata Maidan in the Capital city on Wednesday.

PM Modi will come to the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister after holding a road show.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister for the first BJP Government in Odisha has been postponed from June 10 to June 12.

Meanwhile, there is still suspense over who will be the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Names of Suresh Pujari and Manmohan Samal are doing the round.

BJP MPs-elect Dharmendra Pradhan & Jual Oram and Rajya Sabha member from Odisha Ashwini Vaishnaw attends tea-party hosted by PM-designate Narendra Modi, likely to get Cabinet berths.

It is pertinent to mention here that the President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm today at Rashtrapati Bhavan.