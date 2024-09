MLAs who asked 100+ Questions in Odisha Assembly in Budget Session

TNI Bureau: In the first session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, 23 MLAs asked more than 100 Questions in the Budget Session.

BJD MLA from Athagarh Ranendra Pratap Swain, asked highest number of 180 Questions, followed by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati who asked 175 Questions.

🔴 Questions asked by BJD MLAs:

➡️Ranendra Pratap Swain (180 Questions)

➡️Prasanta Behera (171 Questions)

➡️Bibhuti Bhushan Balabantaray (169)

➡️Souvic Biswal (168)

➡️Aswini Kumar Patra (164)

➡️Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (164)

➡️Sanjib Kumar Mallick (161)

➡️Dhruba Charan Sahoo (160)

➡️Sanatan Mahakud (145)

➡️Ganeswar Behera (145)

➡️Chakramani Kanhar (138)

➡️Sarada Prashad Nayak (115)

➡️Ramesh Chandra Behera (113)

🔴 Questions asked by BJP MLAs:

➡️Laxman Bag (171)

➡️Amar Kumar Nayak (167)

➡️Tankadhar Tripathy (112)

➡️Om Prakash Mishra (107)

➡️Manas Kumar Dutta (106)

🔴 Questions asked by Congress MLAs:

➡️Tara Prasad Bahinipati (175)

➡️Sofia Firdous (150)

➡️Pabitra Saunta (138)

Source: NeVa