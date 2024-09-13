TNI Evening News Headlines – September 13, 2024

➡️DRDO & Indian Navy conducted back-to-back flight test of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VLSRSAM) from the ITR in Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government has clarified that no beach shacks will be allowed in Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath.
➡️An eight-member SPG team reaches Bhubaneswar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the temple city on September 17.
➡️Low pressure to intensify into depression over coastal West Bengal. IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj district. All schools to remain closed in Mayurbhanj on September 14.
➡️Bhubaneswar Vigilance Court sentences Jharsuguda’s former sub-collector Pradeep Kumar Barik to two years imprisonment in DA Case.
➡️First phase of Field Firing Trials of Indian Light Tank successfully carried out by DRDO.
➡️A lower court in Kolkata rejected CBI’s appeal to conduct a narco-analysis test of Sanjay Roy, the key accused in brutal rape and murder of junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital.
➡️RG Kar Tragedy: Junior doctors seek intervention of President Droupadi Murmu to ensure justice.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 2 lakh financial relief for families of 29 people who died due to junior doctor’s cease work.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail after getting bail from Supreme Court.
➡️Port Blair in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, renamed as “Sri Vijaya Puram”, informs Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
➡️Government of India removes minimum export price (MEP) on onion exports with immediate effect.
➡️WHO prequalifies Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine against Mpox.
