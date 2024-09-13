Govt renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram

By Sagarika Satapathy
The Government renamed Port Blair, the capital city of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as “Sri Vijaya Puram”. The city was named after Captain Archibald Blair, a naval officer who worked with the British East India Company.

