Minor girl Raped and Killed in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: In a shameful incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and killed in Airfield Police Station area of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The incident reportedly occurred in Kela Basti of the State Capital City. One Ghania of the slum has allegedly committed the crime.

After raping the minor girl, the accused killed her by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon and fled the spot.

The Airfield Police along with the Special Squad has started an investigation into the matter. They are reportedly interrogating the family members and neighbours to get some lead in the case.