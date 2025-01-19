Meet Atma Prem Giri Maharaj, the 7-Foot ‘Muscular Baba’ Captivating Devotees at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Amid the spiritual fervor of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, where millions have gathered for holy dips and rituals at the Triveni Sangam, a towering figure has taken social media by storm. Atma Prem Giri Maharaj, popularly known as the ‘Muscular Baba,’ has drawn the attention of devotees and netizens alike with his impressive physique and commanding 7-foot stature.

Draped in saffron robes and adorned with rudraksha malas, Muscular Baba’s powerful appearance and distinctive tilak have led many to liken him to a modern-day incarnation of Lord Parshuram, the warrior sage known for his strength. Photos and videos of the Russian-born sadhu have gone viral, earning widespread admiration. Social media users have showered him with praises, often chanting “Har Har Mahadev” in reverence to his striking persona.

Originally a teacher in Russia, Atma Prem Giri embraced Sanatan Dharma three decades ago. Leaving behind his secular career, he devoted his life to spiritual pursuits. Now based in Nepal, he is a dedicated member of the esteemed Juna Akhara, one of the largest and most influential monastic orders in Hinduism. His journey from a teaching profession to a life of devotion highlights a deep spiritual transformation that has inspired many.

Atma Prem Giri is not the only extraordinary figure at this year’s Kumbh. Abhey Singh, known as “IIT Baba,” transitioned from aerospace engineering to a life of spiritual reflection, while Mahant Rajpuri Ji Maharaj, famous for his pigeon companion Hari Puri, symbolizes peace and harmony. These unique personas add to the rich cultural and spiritual tapestry of the Kumbh Mela.

The rise of Muscular Baba and others underscores the blend of ancient tradition and modern fascination that defines this grand festival. As the Kumbh continues to unfold, it remains a remarkable convergence of faith, mysticism, and human stories, reflecting the enduring and evolving spirit of India’s spiritual heritage.