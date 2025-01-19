Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Meets Odisha CM, Discusses Mining Sector

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy held a crucial meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday, focusing on the growth and future prospects of the mining sector in the state.

The discussions were part of a larger engagement with key stakeholders from both public and private sectors involved in mining and coal industries. The interactive session, organized at NALCO Bhawan, brought together industry bodies and senior government officials, including Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao, to deliberate on strategies for enhancing productivity and sustainability in the sector.

According to a statement from National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), the meeting aimed to foster dialogue between policymakers and industry players to address challenges and explore opportunities for growth. Reddy emphasized the importance of innovation and sustainable mining practices to boost economic development while ensuring environmental responsibility.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Union Minister’s visit also marks the lead-up to the third National Mining Ministers’ Conference, set to be inaugurated by Reddy on Monday at the Eco Retreat in Konark. The two-day event will serve as a platform for discussions on policy reforms, technology integration, and investment in India’s mining industry.