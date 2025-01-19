India Completes Double Glory at Kho Kho World Cup, Men Triumph Over Nepal to Lift Title

New Delhi: The Indian men’s team capped a historic day by claiming the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title with a resounding 54-36 victory over Nepal in the final, following the triumph of the women’s team earlier on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. With both teams delivering dominant performances, India asserted its supremacy in the sport, making a clean sweep of the first-ever global championship.

The men’s final saw a commanding performance from the hosts, who remained undefeated throughout the tournament. India began the match in spectacular fashion, attacking aggressively in Turn 1 to build a massive 26-0 lead while keeping Nepal scoreless. Defending with precision, India limited Nepal’s attack to just 18 points, maintaining a comfortable 26-18 advantage at halftime.

The Men in Blue intensified their attack in Turn 3, adding 28 points to extend their lead to a formidable 56-18. Facing an uphill battle, Nepal managed only eight points in the final turn, far short of the 37 they needed, as India clinched a decisive 54-36 victory and the championship title.

India’s path to the final was marked by impressive wins, starting with a narrow 42-37 victory over Nepal in their tournament opener. The team then dominated Brazil (64-34), Peru (70-38), and Bhutan (71-34) in the group stage before dismantling South Africa 60-18 in the semifinals.

Earlier, the Indian women’s team had set the tone with their own title-winning performance, thrashing Nepal 78-40. The Women in Blue established a commanding 34-0 lead in Turn 1 and never looked back, eventually securing a historic victory.

With both teams crowned champions, India’s stellar showing in the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup has set a high standard for future competitions. The twin victories have ignited widespread celebrations and brought global attention to the indigenous sport, marking a landmark moment for its growth on the international stage.