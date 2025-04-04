TNI Bureau: It’s a sad day for the Indian cinema as it lost one of the greatest stars today.

Veteran actor-director Manoj Kumar, also known as Bharat Kumar breathed his last on Friday morning at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 87.

Manoj Kumar’s son, Kunal Goswami confirmed the news of the actor’s death. The final rites will take place tomorrow.

His birth name is Harikrishan Giri Goswami. Kumar returned to patriotic themes in 1970 with Bollywood film Purab Aur Paschim.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Beyond acting and directing, Manoj Kumar showcased his skills as a screenwriter, lyricist, and editor. He won a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards.

Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015 for his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Before the 2004 Ggeneral election in India, he officially joined Bharatiya Janta Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the passing of Manoj Kumar, a veteran actor and filmmaker.