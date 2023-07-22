Manipur Violence: Himanta Biswa Sarma tears into Congress

TNI Bureau: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is said to be top master strategist of North East, has lashed out at the Congress Party on the issue of Manipur and tweeted a thread with a series of information based on facts and media links.

Here’s the Twitter Thread of Himanta Biswa Sarma:

📌 Cong is suddenly displaying immense interest in Manipur. Important to rewind a bit and look at PM Manmohan Singh’s own response to similar crises in the State. The party’s duplicity is simply alarming.

📌 During UPA’s tenure, Manipur became the blockade capital of the country. Between 2010-2017, when Cong ruled the State, every year there were blockades ranging from 30 days a year to upto 139 days a year.

📌 Petrol and LPG prices went upto Rs 240 and Rs 1,900 a litre during each of these blockades, translating into a complete humanitarian crisis. 2011 was one of the worst blockades in Manipur lasting more than 120 days.

📌 In 2011, the then Prime Minister and UPA Chairperson didn’t even utter a word for those 123 days when Manipur was burning. He was busy bailing out private companies. Look at what a veteran journalist Rahul Pandita wrote on then PM’s silence during that period.

📌 The fact is during 2004-2014, when Cong was ruling the nation and the State, more than 991 civilians and security personnel were killed in Manipur. Since May 2014 till date, this tragic statistic has reduced by 80%.

📌 The pain arising from multi ethnic conflicts in Manipur has its genesis in faulty policies of Congress governments during formative years of the State. Repairing fault-lines created by 7 decades of misgovernance will take time.

📌 Since 2014, there has been tremendous healing of Manipur’s social fabric. This process of resolving decades old ethnic conflicts will be completed in totality under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minster Shri @narendramodi ji.