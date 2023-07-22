TNI Evening News Headlines – July 22, 2023

➡️Cop suspended for accepting bribe from devotees to allow entry to Puri Jagannath Temple through Paschima Dwara (western gate).
➡️Balasore Train Accident: 41 bodies await identification at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
➡️BJD to fight for women’s rights from village to Parliament: Odisha CM Patnaik at Women Executive Committee Meeting of BJD today.
➡️ 18 quintal ganja seized near Kamalapur Check Gate in Gajapati district; 2 arrested.
➡️ Odisha Congress State executive meet held in Cuttack.
➡️Baripada: 3 Forest department employees will be awarded by the Ministry of Environment & Forest for bravery.
➡️Manipur Viral Video: Fifth accused arrested in Sexual Assault Case.
➡️ Manipur Sexual Assault: Kuki community members stage protest at Jantar Mantar.
➡️Severe waterlogging witnessed in Maharashtra, Gujarat,
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Aviation Security Control Centre in Delhi.
➡️2 more accused arrested in 2019 Tiriya Encounter Case, both received funds from CPI (Maoist): NIA.
➡️Delhi High Court upholds IOA’s decision to allow direct entry to Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games 2023.
➡️Former Australia wicketkeeper Brian Taber dies at 83.
➡️ Bangladesh vs India ODI: India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1.
➡️4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s Ibaraki.
➡️ Twitter to restrict DMs for unverified accounts to reduce spam.
