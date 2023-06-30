Manipur needs peace, relief camps have shortages of essentials: Rahul Gandhi

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Manipur needs peace and there is scarcity of medicines and other essentials in the relief camps.

The government must take immediate actions to overcome these crisis, he said.

The Congress leader who is on a two day visit to violence hit Manipur, met the Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. He was accompanied by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and AICC in-charge of several northeastern states Ajoy Kumar.

After meeting the Governor, Rahul Gandhi said that he and his party would do whatever possible to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

“I want peace to be restored first. I visited some relief camps and met the affected people. There are shortages of medicines and other essentials in these relief camps, the government should take steps,” Gandhi told the media in front of the Raj Bhavan.

Saying that he met people of different communities, the former Congress President said that violence would not yield any result.

“I appealed to all people, all communities and leaders to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur,” he said.

He later tweeted: “I share the pain of the people of Manipur. It is a horrible tragedy. It is extremely sad and painful for all the people of Manipur and the people of India as well. I went to the camps and met people from all communities. One of the things I would say to the government is that the basic amenities at the camps need to be improved. Food needs to be improved. Medicines need to be supplied. Such complaints have come from the camps.”(IANS)