Manas Mangaraj appointed Observer of Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj as the Observer for Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency.

Berhampur Lok Sabha seat remains very crucial for the BJD due to growing factionalism within the party after Pradeep Panigrahi’s departure and due to illness of Surjya Narayan Patro. Manas Mangaraj, one of the trusted men of CMO, may play a key role in strengthening the organisation.

I express gratitude to BJD President and HCM Shri @Naveen_Odisha and our party’s Organisational Secretary Shri @pranabpdas for reposing trust in me and appointing me as the Observer of Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency which includes Ganjam and Gajapati districts. I will… pic.twitter.com/vXzdfaNhOj — Manas Mangaraj (@manasrmangaraj) June 15, 2023

Apart from Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency, Observers have been appointed for some other assembly constituencies too.

Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susanta Rout has been appointed as the Observer of Hindol and Dhenkanal Assembly constituencies. Ashok Bal will be the Observer of Telkoi Assembly Constituency.

Shreemayee Swetasnigdha Mishra will be the Observer of Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency. Kuna Bihari Das will be Co-Observer of Angul District. Ashish Chakravarty will be the Observer of Parjang and Kamakhyanagar Assembly constituencies.