Manas Mangaraj appointed Observer of Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency

By Sagar Satapathy
Manas Mangaraj Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj as the Observer for Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency.

Berhampur Lok Sabha seat remains very crucial for the BJD due to growing factionalism within the party after Pradeep Panigrahi’s departure and due to illness of Surjya Narayan Patro. Manas Mangaraj, one of the trusted men of CMO, may play a key role in strengthening the organisation.

Apart from Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency, Observers have been appointed for some other assembly constituencies too.

Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susanta Rout has been appointed as the Observer of Hindol and Dhenkanal Assembly constituencies. Ashok Bal will be the Observer of Telkoi Assembly Constituency.

Shreemayee Swetasnigdha Mishra will be the Observer of Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency. Kuna Bihari Das will be Co-Observer of Angul District. Ashish Chakravarty will be the Observer of Parjang and Kamakhyanagar Assembly constituencies.

