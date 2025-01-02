Mamata vs BSF over Infiltration in West Bengal

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) was facilitating infiltration from Bangladesh to discredit the Trinamool Congress and destabilize the State. Speaking at an administrative meeting at the Secretariat, Banerjee accused the Central government of orchestrating this strategy through the BSF.

“We have credible reports that the BSF is allowing infiltrators to enter India through border areas like Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra. Women are also reportedly being mistreated by the BSF. Why are we not raising our voices against this?” Banerjee questioned officials during the meeting.

The Chief Minister, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining strong ties with Bangladesh, claimed that certain “understandings” between BSF personnel and local goons were enabling illegal entry into the State. “If anyone thinks they can malign the Trinamool by supporting these wrongful acts of the BSF, they are mistaken. Trinamool doesn’t engage in such practices,” she stated.

West Bengal shares a 2,216-km border with Bangladesh, much of which remains porous due to unfenced stretches and riverine boundaries. Recently, BSF Director-General Daljit Singh Chaudhury highlighted the use of advanced technology to secure unfenced areas during his visit to the State.

Banerjee instructed Director-General of Police Rajeev Kumar to identify the locations where infiltrators were staying and announced her intention to write to the Centre, protesting the BSF’s actions. She also reprimanded the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in Cooch Behar for permitting security agencies from other States to conduct background checks on migrant workers without proper authorization.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Hindutva groups over alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. On the same day, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led a rally in Purba Medinipur, accusing the State government of failing to cooperate with the BSF and allowing infiltration by neglecting land acquisition for border fencing.

In response to Banerjee’s allegations, former BSF Additional Director General (ADG) P.K. Mishra defended the border force. “I have listened to what Mamata ji has said. What she alleged—that BSF is helping Bangladeshis infiltrate—I have worked there and know the ground reality.

The BSF has made immense sacrifices, even during Bangladesh’s independence. They are the ones who installed the barbed wire fencing along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border and put an end to cow smuggling. BSF is an excellent force that works for the entire country, not just for one State. Such allegations are baseless and unfair. Only I and my jawans know how these remarks affect their morale,” he said.

Additionally, she also criticized her own Ministers during the meeting, expressing dissatisfaction with the Transport Department for insufficient public transport during peak hours and chastising the Education Department for implementing a semester system in State-run schools without proper planning.