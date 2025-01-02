TNI News Headlines – January 02, 2025

➡️Odisha Governor-designate Hari Babu Kambhampati offered prayers and sought blessings of the Trinities at Jagannath temple, Puri.
➡️Hari Babu Kambhampati to be sworn-in as new Governor of Odisha tomorrow.
➡️Freedom fighters who were imprisoned during the independence movement will now receive Rs 20,000 monthly: CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️LoP Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to CM Mohan Charan Majhi urging him to provide timely compensation to the farmers for the crop loss caused by unseasonal rainfall.
➡️Repair work of Ratna Bhandar in Puri Srimandir to resume tomorrow.
➡️Odisha to digitalise health data via Ayushman Bharat Health Account, easing patient prescription.
➡️Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be held at Prayagraj from January 13th, 2025 to February 26th, 2025.
➡️Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor begins fast unto death demanding Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam cancellation.
➡️Captain Rohit Sharma likely to miss fifth Test against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah to lead India for the second time in the series.
➡️Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 85.74 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Israel eliminates head of Hamas Internal Security Forces in Gaza.
