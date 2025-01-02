TNI News Headlines – January 02, 2025

➡️Odisha Governor-designate Hari Babu Kambhampati offered prayers and sought blessings of the Trinities at Jagannath temple, Puri.

➡️ Hari Babu Kambhampati to be sworn-in as new Governor of Odisha tomorrow.

➡️Freedom fighters who were imprisoned during the independence movement will now receive Rs 20,000 monthly: CM Mohan Majhi.

➡️ LoP Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to CM Mohan Charan Majhi urging him to provide timely compensation to the farmers for the crop loss caused by unseasonal rainfall.

➡️ Repair work of Ratna Bhandar in Puri Srimandir to resume tomorrow.

➡️ Odisha to digitalise health data via Ayushman Bharat Health Account, easing patient prescription.

➡️ Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be held at Prayagraj from January 13th, 2025 to February 26th, 2025.

➡️ Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor begins fast unto death demanding Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam cancellation.

➡️ Captain Rohit Sharma likely to miss fifth Test against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah to lead India for the second time in the series.

➡️ Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 85.74 (provisional) against US dollar.