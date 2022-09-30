Mallikarjuan Kharge joins Race for Congress President

TNI Bureau: After some late night deliberations at 10 Janpath, Gandhi Family loyalist Mallikarjuan Kharge has emerged as the front-runner to become the next Congress President.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to sources, senior Congress leader Digvijaya may opt out of the race while Shashi Tharoor may still contest the polls. Since Mallikarjun has the blessings of Gandhi Family, chances of his victory will be high.

Another name was doing the round last night – Mukul Wasnik from the G-23 camp. But, it is not yet confirmed whether he will enter the poll ring or not.