Mid-day meal related food poisoning cases highest in 6 years: CAG

TNI Bureau: In a recent data by CAG, serious food poisoning cases due to the consumption of mid-day meals have come to the fore. A total 979 food poisoning cases were reported in schools across India, the highest in the last six years.

In the last 90 days alone as many as 120 students suffered from food poisoning across schools all over the country.

The number declined during the pandemic years as schools were closed. But the cases rose sharply as the schools reopened.

Schools across the country have now totally eased COVID-19 restrictions and children are being given cooked meals under the mid-day meals scheme.

Most of the food poisoning cases by consumption of mid-day meals recorded, Karnataka (1,524) is in top position followed by Odisha (1,327), Telangana (1,092), Bihar (950) and Andhra Pradesh (794).

Notably, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has audited many states in the last decade and has given many reasons for the instances of food poisoning. These include poor infrastructure, inadequate inspections, irregular licences, lack of proper feedback and others.