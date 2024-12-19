LS Speaker Bans Protests at Parliament Gates After the Scuffle

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has prohibited demonstrations and protests by Members of Parliament and political parties at the gates of Parliament, following a day of heated clashes on Thursday.

According to parliamentary sources, strict instructions have been issued barring any dharnas or protests at the entry gates of Parliament House. The directive applies to all MPs, political parties, and groups of members.

The decision came after rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc escalated into chaos on Parliament premises. The protests, sparked by allegations of insults to B.R. Ambedkar, descended into scuffles and jostling, leaving two MPs injured. A woman MP also accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of intimidation during the altercation.

The ban is aimed at maintaining decorum and preventing such incidents in the future.