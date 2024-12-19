TNI Evening News Headlines – December 19, 2024

➡️Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in the presence of Odisha MPs and requested him to build new Airports and Airport connectivity in Odisha.
➡️With a Low-Pressure Area formed over the southern Bay of Bengal, IMD forecasts light rain or thundershower in several Odisha districts till the morning (8.30 Hrs) of December 22.
➡️BJP Yuva Morcha activists stage protest at Master Canteen square in Bhubaneswar, demanding apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after MP Pratap Sarangi injured in Parliament.
➡️Annual bird census to be carried out on a single day, on January 18.
➡️Patho Utsav will be organised at Master Canteen Chhaka at 6 am on Sunday.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Christmas celebration at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian, in Delhi.
➡️BJP MPs Anurag Singh Thakur, along with fellow MPs lodged a complaint against LoP Rahul Gandhi under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351 for injuring BJP MPs by pushing them.
Related Posts
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level security meeting focussing on key security issues in the Country including Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Omar Abdullah attends High-level meeting with HM Amit Shah.
➡️Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including longest surviving Farooq Nali killed in gunfight in J&K’s Kulgam.
➡️UP Government to set up 300-bed deluxe dormitory in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Mela.
➡️Delhi Government tells Supreme Court it has imposed complete ban on firecrackers.
➡️Closing bell: Sensex ends 1000 pts lower, Nifty dips.
➡️ICC confirmed India-Pakistan cricket matches will be held at neutral venues till 2027, including the Champions Trophy 2025.
Comments are closed.