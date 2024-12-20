Low-Pressure over Bay of Bengal, Odisha to witness Rainfall for 2 Days

TNI Bureau: Several parts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall over the next two days due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

With the well-marked low pressure area over west-central & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to medium rainfall in as many as 19 districts of southern, coastal and interior parts of Odisha.

The IMD has also warned of heavy rainfall in some southern and western areas of the State.

The system is likely to continue to move nearly northwards and concentrate into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours.