Low Pressure forms over BoB; IMD predicts Heavy Rainfall in Odisha

TNI Bureau: A low-pressure area has been formed over the Northwest coast of Odisha on Thursday under the influence of cyclonic circulation, informed the India Meteorological Department (MD).

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards across Odisha during the next 2 days and will trigger heavy rainfall across Odisha today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued Orange Warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

The IMD has also issued Yellow Warning of heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Cuttack, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Bargarh.