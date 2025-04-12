TNI Morning News Headlines – April 12, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection of the ongoing redevelopment work at Puri Railway Station. Land acquisition for the Puri-Konark railway line has begun.
➡️ASI to complete Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar repair work before Rath Yatra: SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee.
 
➡️Odisha State Election Commission initiates process for election to 1,134 vacant posts in Panchayati Raj Institutions.
 
➡️Rs 10 crore worth of cannabis seized in Koraput district, truck driver arrested.
 
➡️BJP President JP Nadda inaugurates a BJP MLAs and MPs training camp in Puri.
 
➡️One JCO lost his life at LoC in Akhnoor Sector.

➡️A junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid from across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
➡️2 terrorists killed in ongoing operation in J-K’s Kishtwar.
 
➡️2 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
 
➡️PM Modi greets people on Hanuman Jayanti.
 
➡️President Droupadi Murmu returns to Delhi following state visit to Portugal and Slovakia.
 
➡️Indian-origin municipal councillor Anand Shah charged in mafia-run gambling operation in US.
