Little Thalassemia Patient needs Urgent Assistance

TNI Bureau: Son of Sukanta Sahu of Talatala village under Bajrakot Panchayat of Krushnaprasad Block in Puri district has been diagnosed with Thalassemia.

Since his treatment is not possible in Odisha, he has to go out of the State for treatment. But it requires around Rs. 40 lakhs which is not possible for a poor family like Sukanta to raise so much money.

It’s a request to everyone to help the little kid as per your own ability.

Phone Number: 8342051796

Name: Sabita Sahu

OR

Deepak Kumar Sahu

A/C no: 35205661244

IFSC: SBIN0008215

Branch: Bajrakote