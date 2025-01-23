Closing bell: Market ends in green territory
The domestic equity market ended in the green territory on Thursday, January 23 amid a slew of domestic and global cues. Leading the gains on the D-Street were IT, consumer durables, pharma, media, and auto shares.
The BSE Sensex rose 115.39 points, or 0.15%, to close at 76,520.38. Likewise, Nifty 50 gained 50 points, or 0.22% to end at 23,205.35.
UltraTech Cement emerged as the top gainer in both Sensex and Nifty 50. Following the cement manufacturer on the 30-share benchmark index were Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Titan, Tata Steel and ITC.
On the NSE Nifty, apart from UltraTech Cement were Grasim Industries, Wipro, Shriram Finance, and Sun Pharma.
On the losing end in Sensex were power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank. From Nifty 50, the top losers were Bharat Petroleum, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries.
