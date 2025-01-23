Closing bell: Market ends in green territory

The domestic equity market ended in the green territory on Thursday, January 23 amid a slew of domestic and global cues. Leading the gains on the D-Street were IT, consumer durables, pharma, media, and auto shares.

The BSE Sensex rose 115.39 points, or 0.15%, to close at 76,520.38. Likewise, Nifty 50 gained 50 points, or 0.22% to end at 23,205.35.