TNI Evening News Headlines – January 23, 2025

➡️Commissionerate Police has imposed restrictions on plying of heavy vehicles in Bhubaneswar during evening hours.
➡️RIR to set up High impact semiconductor industry in Odisha.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi inaugurates three-day State level ‘Parakram Diwas’ at Barabati Fort in Cuttack, commemorating 128th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
➡️Dharmendra Pradhan purchased ticket for the India-England ODI match to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9.
➡️Seven PM Surya Ghar beneficiaries from Odisha to attend Republic Day celebration in Delhi.
➡️Bhubaneswar will be transformed into a new city with modern planning, informed Urban Development Minister Krushnachandra Mohapatra.
➡️Chhattisgarh: 50 kg IED planted by naxals, was defused by security officials in Bijapur.
➡️Centre sends notice to Ola, Uber over different pricing for iPhone, Android commuters.
➡️A full dress rehearsal was conducted at Kartavya Path in New Delhi ahead of India’s 76th Republic Day.
➡️Delhi court accepts CBI’s closure report in NDTV loan case, refuses to order FIR on plea saying M F Husain’s paintings “hurt religious sentiments”.
➡️72 flights affected due to dense fog at Kolkata airport.
➡️Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit China on January 26-27.
➡️Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 86.47 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex climbs 115.39 points to settle at 76,520.38; Nifty rises 50 points to 23,205.35.
➡️Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices by up to Rs 32,500 across various models from February 1.
➡️India beat Sri Lanka by 60 runs, enter Super 6 of ICC U19 T20 Women’s World Cup as Group A toppers in Kuala Lumpur.
➡️Mumbai Cricket Association set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Cricket Ball Sentence’ at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.
➡️Indian short film Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra has earned a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2025 Oscars.
