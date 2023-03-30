Law & Order in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan vs Sasmit Patra

TNI Bureau: A Twitter war ensued between senior BJP leader and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra over the alleged law and order situation in Odisha.

The Twitter war between Pradhan and Patra started after the former shared a news clip of the murder case of a 15-year-old boy who was kidnapped and killed for Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha’s Jharsuguda.

“Lawless Odisha is a reality. High-time people in power recognise the fault-lines in the law and order situation in the state,” Pradhan wrote while sharing the news paper clip of the crime incident.

“Murder of young Samarth exactly within two months of the broad daylight killing of Minister Nabha Das exposes Odisha govt’s tall claims on rule of law,” he added.

Pradhan further said that neither citizens nor public representatives are safe in Odisha. Gruesome incidents like these on a regular basis, particularly in Jharsuguda have shocked everyone and weakened the trust of people of Odisha.

“No amount of empathy will bring solace to young Samarth’s family. The Odisha govt. must pull up its socks to ensure rule of law and safety of citizens. Murder of young Samarth exactly within two months of the broad daylight killing of Minister Nabha Das exposes Odisha govt’s tall claims on rule of law,” the Union Minister said.

Replying to Dharmendra Pradhan, Sasmit Patra referring him as brother, said, “Dont insult the peace-loving people of Odisha by branding them as lawless. Dont insult Odisha for your petty political narrative.”

“Its suprising to see that despite you having been an Hon’ble Union Minister for so long, you are still unaware about the difference between lawlessnessness (law and order) and crime,” Patra siad.

“Lawlessness is when during a GST raid in Padampur, Odisha, hundreds of Odisha BJP leaders and workers storm in forcibly, snatch the papers seized by the GST raiding party, in a bid to help the businessman who had cheated in paying GST. When 500 people block National Highway between Sambalpur to Cuttack due to Central neglect and delay in completing NH work for many years, its law and order situation,” he added.

The BJD leader further said, “When thousands of farmers protest against Central neglect for not lifting surplus Paddy, its law and order. Crime is committed by a group or individual which is investigated and the guilty are brought to justice.”

“Please dont try to mislead and do politics on sensitive matters of crime,”the MP requested.

“Do you know as per NCRB Report (2021), BJP-ruled states like UP, MP, Maharashtra, Assam & Haryana have more Rape cases than Odisha? That BJP-ruled states like UP, MP and Maharashtra have more Murder cases than Odisha in 2021?” Sasmit Patra asked Pradhan.