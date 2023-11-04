Laser Scanning of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar to be held on Nov 28

TNI Bureau: The laser scanning of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar will be conducted on November 28, informed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) today.

While informing about the decision, ASI Superintendent DB Garnaik said that laser scanning of the Ratna Bhandar will be done to ascertain it’s safety.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier in the day, the temple managing committee held a crucial meeting and took several decisions which included approval of the laser scanning.

The report presented by Niti sub-committee was approved in the managing committee meeting, said SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Das.

Decision has been taken to hold yagna at Ishaan Kona (northeast direction) during inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project, he added.