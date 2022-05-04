Large Number of Journalists test Covid Positive after White House Dinner

Insight Bureau: The annual White House Correspondents Dinner, along with the festivities held in the days before and after it, have led to the serious spread of Covid. In the days since WHCD weekend, reporters and staffers from CNN, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, Politico, and other participating news organizations have tested positive for the virus.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Most notably, ABC’s Jon Karl, who shook hands with President Biden and who sat next to Kim Kardashian, has fallen ill, as Politico’s Maxwell Tani first reported.

There is no exact data to indicate precisely how many people have caught the virus from the weekend. But, much of Tuesday afternoon seemed to consist of attendees trading text messages and emails about colleagues and friends and people they had seen who had tested positive. That’s almost certainly going to continue in the days ahead.